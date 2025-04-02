1 dead in plane crash in Tuscarawas County, OSHP says

One person is dead after a plane crash occurred in Tuscarawas County Tuesday afternoon, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Around 5 p.m., officers responded to a farm field in Mill Township after a 1973 Cessna 310Q fixed-wing multi-engine plane reportedly crashed, OSHP said.

The aircraft was reported to have taken off from Harry Clever Field Airport at 4:40 p.m., OSHP said.

There was one occupant in the plane who died in the crash, OSHP said. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

The crash is still under investigation.