1 dies in Elyria shed fire

The Elyria Police Department is investigating after a shed fire at a home in the 200 block of Kansas Avenue claimed the life of a man.

According to Elyria Fire, crews responded to the scene just before noon and found a shed on the property fully engulfed by flames. The fire had spread to the back of the home and a nearby fence.

Firefighters found a man down near the front of the shed. He was pronounced dead at the scene and had "apparent thermal injuries."

The man's identity has not been released.

Elyria Fire said the flames completely destroyed the shed and caused moderate damage to the home. It took around two hours for firefighters to knock down the fire and clear the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

