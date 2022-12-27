1 dies in Lodi house fire Christmas Day

LODI, Ohio — A house fire in Lodi on Dec. 25 resulted in the death of one person, according to the Lodi Fire Department.

It happened just before 5:30 p.m. in the 8500 block of Lafayette Road.

According to authorities, a passerby spotted flames coming from the second-floor windows in the back of the home. The passerby called 911 and banged on the home's door but no one answered.

Firefighters responded and entered the home and searched for occupants but were met by heavy flames. Crews located one person in the room where the passerby saw flames coming from. The individual was pronounced dead. Their identity has not been released.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time but appears to have started on the second floor.

The matter remains under investigation.

