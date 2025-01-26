1 injured after car crashes into Highland Heights home

One person was injured after a car crashed into a Highland Heights home Sunday morning, according to the Highland Heights Fire Department.

At around 11:40 a.m., Highland Heights police were informed of a possible car into a house on the 5900 block of Ridgebury Boulevard.

Officials said Highland Heights Fire crews were on a previous call for reports of a gas leak and possible entrapment in the same area. The Lyndhurst and Mayfield Heights Fire Departments were called to the area for mutual aid.

When fire crews arrived, the driver of the car was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The department said one person in the home was assessed and refused further treatment or transportation.

The Eastern Cuyahoga Technical Rescue Team (EastTech) was requested due to significant damage to the structure. The team helped make the structure safe enough to remove the vehicle.

The department said all utilities were shut off to the house to stop a gas leak and ensure no further damage could be done.

Authorities said once the car was removed from the house, the house was turned back over to the resident so she could remove her belongings.

The Highland Heights Building Department consulted with the fire department and EastTech and deemed the home uninhabitable.

The fire department was able to help the resident find her cat which was found hiding in a safe place in the house.

It is unknown what caused the crash at this time.