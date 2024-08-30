1 injured after police pursuit in Carroll, Stark counties Thursday morning

A 36-year-old man is in the hospital after his alleged involvement in a police pursuit that spanned over numerous counties and included multiple agencies, according to the Carroll County Sheriff's Office.

Just before 9 a.m. on Thursday, the Carroll County Sheriff's Office received a report of a woman who a 36-year-old man assaulted, authorities said.

While on the scene, a deputy noticed the man driving past them at a high rate of speed, authorities said.

The deputy attempted to catch up to the man but was unsuccessful, authorities said.

Around 11 a.m., Minerva Police located the man and made a traffic stop on East Line Street. Authorities said Canton Police and SWAT were requested to assist.

Authorities said they attempted to negotiate with the man for 54 minutes before he fled again, prompting a dual-county pursuit that lasted over an hour.

The pursuit ended when the man stopped his vehicle, jumped off the State Route 44 overpass, and onto State Route 62, where he was apprehended, authorities said.

The man suffered facial and head injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital and has since been flown to the Cleveland Clinic in Akron, authorities said.