1 injured in altercation involving box cutter at Maple Heights High School, police say

Maple Heights High School was placed under an emergency lockdown Tuesday after an alleged altercation between two students involving a box cutter, according to the Maple Heights Police Department.

During the school day, the pair exchanged words in a classroom before squaring up with one another and began fighting, police said.

A brief break in the fight ensued, which is when one student reached into his bookbag and retrieved the box cutter, and a second physical altercation took place, police said. The student with the box cutter allegedly cut the other student on the forehead and abdomen.

Security officers and police officers detained both students, and the injured student was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The student with the box cutter cut his hand during the altercation and was transported to a different hospital to be treated for superficial injuries, police said. That student was then taken to the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Detention Center and is being held for charges of Felonious Assault.

The investigation is still ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call the Maple Heights Detective Bureau at 216-587-9624.