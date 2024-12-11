1 injured in shooting involving Ashtabula County Sheriff's Office

A man is injured after a shooting involving the Ashtabula County Sheriff's Office, according to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Wednesday afternoon, deputies were called to a home in the 3000 block of N. Bend Road in Saybrook for a report of a man with a gun, according to the sheriff's office.

Upon arrival, the man was in the garage and would not listen to the deputies' orders, the sheriff's office said.

At one point, the man reached for a gun, which is when he was shot in the arm, the sheriff's office said.

He was transported to a nearby hospital for a non-life-threatening injury. No deputies were injured, the sheriff's office said.

Ohio BCI is handling the investigation.