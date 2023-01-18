1 killed, 1 injured in shooting in Lorain Tuesday afternoon

LORAIN, Ohio — The Lorain Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a 19-year-old man Tuesday.

According to police, it happened just before 3 p.m. in the 1000 block of Tower Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they found two people who had been shot. One of the victims, a 19-year-old man, died at the scene, police said. The other victim, who police did not provide an age for, was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Authorities are looking for a blue 4-door Ford Focus in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Det. Kurt Graupmann at 440-204-2105.

