1 man killed, 1 in hospital, 2 arrested after fight, shootout at Cleveland gas station

CLEVELAND — A 33-year-old Euclid man died and at least two other men were shot in a fight that turned into a shootout at a gas station on Woodland Avenue in Central Cleveland on Monday evening, according to Cleveland Police. Two men were taken to jail and one man who was shot is confined at a local hospital.

At about 6:45 p.m. Monday, officers responded to the 6200 block of Woodland Avenue for a report of shots fired inside the gas station at that address, according to police.

When officers arrived, they found 33-year-old Samuel Tinsley, of Euclid, on the ground inside the store with multiple gunshot wounds to his head and body, according to the police report and information from Cleveland EMS. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Homicide Unit and Real Time Crime Center investigated, and preliminary information indicates that Tinsley was inside the store hanging out with several other men when three men entered the store, one carrying an AR-15.

Tinsley and the 24-year-old man with the AR-15 got into a fight that resulted in the AR-15 being fired and Tinsley getting shot, police said. Tinsley and one of the men he was hanging out with also fired shots, say police, striking two of the three men who had entered the store. The third man in that trio, a 25-year-old, shot Tinsley while he was on the ground, according to authorities.

The 24-year-old with the AR-15 and the 25-year-old who shot Tinsley on the ground fled in a vehicle that was stopped by Cleveland Clinic Police at 89th Street and Carnegie Avenue, police said. The 24-year-old, who had gunshot wounds to his legs, was taken to University Hospitals for treatment. The other man was booked at the Cuyahoga County Jail.

The man who was with Tinsley, who had been shot in the leg during the exchange of gunfire, was taken to UH by private vehicle and was later booked at the jail, police said.

In total, two men were booked into jail and one man remains confined at UH. A fourth suspect involved in the incident was not located, police said.

The matter remains under investigation.

