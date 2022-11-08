$1 million dollar Powerball ticket sold at GetGo in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — A winning ticket to the Powerball was announced Tuesday morning making one lucky California resident an instant billionaire, but someone who bought a ticket in Lakewood was also a lucky instant millionaire.

After 40 drawings and some technical difficulties, the largest jackpot in U.S.history, worth $2.04 billion, produced a winner in California matching numbers 10, 33, 41, 47 and 56, with a Powerball of 10.

According to the California lottery, the jackpot is directly related to ticket sales. Each drawing that does not produce a winner causes the jackpot to grow.

For those who matched all five white ball numbers, the prize was $1 million dollars. Out of 22 people who bought tickets matching the five, one bought their ticket at the GetGo in Lakewood.

If you stopped by the getGo in Lakewood and are $1 million richer, congratulations!

