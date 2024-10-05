1 Norwayne middle schooler dead in single-car crash

Five Norwayne high school and middle school students were involved in a single-car accident that left one middle schooler dead Friday evening, according to Norwayne local schools superintendent Kevin Leatherman.

The Wooster Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol says the accident happened on Caanan Center Road and confirmed there was one fatality.

Leatherman announced the cancellation of Friday evening's homecoming football game against Chippewa High School due to the tragic incident.

"Please keep all of our students and families in your thoughts and prayers and we mourn this loss," Leatherman said.

The Village of Creston Police Department shared the superintendent's message in a Facebook post and expressed their sorrows for students.

"The officers of the Creston Police Department's thoughts and prayers are with the families involved in this terribly tragic incident." The department said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the students, the families and the entire Norwayne community at this very difficult time."

Later Friday night, Norwayne High School announced in a post on X that the football game against Chippewa is being rescheduled for Saturday, Oct. 5 at 7 p.m.

News 5 is working to learn more.