1 person, 1 dog dies in apartment fire in Uniontown

UNIONTOWN, Ohio — Authorities are investigating a fatal fire in Uniontown overnight that took the life of one person and a dog.

According to the Uniontown Fire Department, at around 1:53 a.m. crews responded to the 11700 block of Fairwynde Circle where police were dealing with a barricaded subject in a triplex housing unit. Police had firefighters stage a safe distance away.

A short time later, smoke was seen coming from the home where the person was barricaded. Firefighters were then called in by police.

Authorities said two juveniles exited the home and were taken to the hospital and treated for smoke inhalation.

The fire was brought under control within the hour. The fire department said one person and the family's dog died in the fire. The person's identity is being withheld until family has been notified.

The Ohio State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the matter. Authorities didn't provide any additional information about the barricaded situation.

