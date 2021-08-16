1 person dies, another injured after motorcycle crash in New Franklin

NEW FRANKLIN, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred on Sunday evening in New Franklin.

The crash happened at 6:53 p.m. according to the OSHP, and occurred on South Turkeyfoot Road and Lake Front Drive.

A 2017 Nissan Rogue was headed southbound on South Turkeyfoot, while a 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle was headed northbound on the same street. The Nissan had turned left onto Lake Front Drive when it collided with the motorcycle.

The driver of the Nissan had minor injuries in the crash and did not need to be transported to the hospital from the scene. The motorcycle had the driver and a passenger, both of whom were transported by EMS to the hospital.

The motorcycle driver, Gregory Zoldesy of Stow, was transported to Akron City Hospital, where he died due to injuries in the crash. He was 63.

A female passenger on the motorcycle sustained serious injuries. She was transported to Akron General Hospital and there has been no update on her condition.

According to the OSHP, alcohol is expected to have contributed to this crash. The driver of the Nissan was wearing his seat belt at the time of the incident, while the two persons on the motorcycle were not wearing helmets.

The matter remains under investigation.

