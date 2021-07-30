Watch
1 person dies in crash on Denison Avenue in Cleveland

Mike Vielhaber | News 5 Cleveland.
Fatal crash on West 73rd Street and Denison.
Posted at 8:14 AM, Jul 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-30 08:14:35-04

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police responded to a crash on Denison Avenue near West 73rd Street Friday.

An officer on scene told News 5 that one person was pronounced dead at the scene and a second occupant was transported by EMS to a nearby hospital.

Denison Avenue from West 82nd Street to Ridge Road was closed as officers investigated the crash.

News 5 has reached out to police for additional information.

