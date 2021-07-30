1 person dies in crash on Denison Avenue in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police responded to a crash on Denison Avenue near West 73rd Street Friday.

An officer on scene told News 5 that one person was pronounced dead at the scene and a second occupant was transported by EMS to a nearby hospital.

Denison closed from W82 to Ridge Road and W73 closed at Berry for a fatal crash investigation. One dead a second transported by EMS. Radio traffic indicated this was a Brooklyn pursuit. Awaiting more info from both CPD and Brooklyn Police. pic.twitter.com/rPe40rTBW9 — Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) July 30, 2021

Denison Avenue from West 82nd Street to Ridge Road was closed as officers investigated the crash.

News 5 has reached out to police for additional information.

