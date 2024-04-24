1 person injured in incident at Signature Health in Maple Heights; police investigating

Officials with Signature Health said that its Maple Heights location will be closed for the remainder of the week after a clinician was injured in an incident.

The CEO of Signature Health, Jonathan Lee, issues the following statement regarding the matter:

"Earlier today, an incident occurred at Signature Health's Maple Heights location and a clinician was injured and taken to the hospital.



Signature Health’s highest priority right now is the welfare of the individual who was injured, and our thoughts are with those impacted at this time.



We are committed to providing a safe environment, and we are taking this situation very seriously. We are working with local authorities to determine whether any additional actions are needed, and the Maple Heights office will be closed for the remainder of the week. We will provide further details as appropriate.”

No specifics were provided about how the employee was hurt.

News 5 has reached out to Maple Heights Police for more information.

