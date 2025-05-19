1 person injured in Lorain County road rage shooting; suspect in custody

A 27-year-old man is in custody after turning himself in to Amherst Police Monday after allegedly shooting one person and firing shots at another, according to the Lorain County Sheriff's Office.

Just before 8 a.m., deputies responded to the 7500 block of Leavitt Road after a 32-year-old woman was shot while driving a vehicle with five passengers.

The sheriff's office said the Amherst Fire Department rendered first aid and transported her to a nearby hospital. The woman's condition is currently unknown.

According to the sheriff's office, a second victim was located in Oberlin, but that individual was unharmed.

An investigation indicates it was a road rage situation that started in Lorain and went into Amherst Township.

"The victim who was shot had no involvement in the verbal altercation between two men that ended in gunfire," the sheriff's office said.

Rising Sun Centers, LLC, said the woman who was shot was hit when the shooter went between cars and fired their weapon. The organization issued the following statement on Facebook about the shooting:

"As we write to inform you of an unforeseen event that happened this morning, we first would like to say that thankfully all clients are safe and okay.



During morning transport, there was a terrible incident of road rage that occurred on Route 58 in Amherst, near the Dollar General.



Unfortunately, our van was also driving on Route 58 as this driver with road rage went in-between cars and shot their weapon, hitting our staff member driving the van. We ask that you keep this staff member in your thoughts and prayers as they remain in the hospital, as well as the rest of our team members and clients.



Thank you for your continued support of Rising Sun Centers."

The suspect, who had not been identified, later turned himself in to police. He's being held in the Lorain County Jail for felonious assault, the sheriff's office said.

Anyone with any information about the shooting is asked to contact Det. Wholever at 440-329-3749.