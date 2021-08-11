1 PM: NASA’s Glenn Research Center holds dedication ceremony for its Neil A. Armstrong Test Facility

SANDUSKY, Ohio — NASA’s Glenn Research Center will hold a dedication ceremony for its Neil A. Armstrong Test Facility in Sandusky Wednesday.

Formerly called the Plum Brook Station, the facility is home to some of the world’s most powerful and capable space simulation chambers that support NASA’s Artemis program.

Beginning at 1 p.m. the following officials will honor the American icon and celebrate the facility’s contributions to NASA and commercial space.

SenatorBillNelson, NASA administrator

Col.PamMelroy, NASA deputy administrator

Members of the Ohio Federal and State Delegation

Dr.Marla Pérez-Davis, NASA’s Glenn Research Center director

Mr.Mark Armstrong, son of astronaut NeilArmstrong

Neil Armstrong, who was the first man on the moon, began his career at Glenn Research Center as a test pilot in 1955. He flew aircraft like the F-82 Twin Mustang and C-47 Skytrain before transitioning to the agency’s High Speed Flight Station in California and later becoming an astronaut.

