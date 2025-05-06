1 presumed dead after Ashland County plane crash

One person is presumed dead after a plane crash in Ashland County Monday evening, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Around 7:40 p.m., troopers responded to the scene of a single-engine plane crash in the area of State Route 89 and Township Road 902 in Jackson Township, OSHP said.

According to the Ashland County Sheriff's Office, one person is trapped and is presumed dead.

OSHP troopers and the sheriff's office are on the scene, and no further information is available at this time.