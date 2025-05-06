Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

1 presumed dead after Ashland County plane crash

Highway Patrol
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Paul Kiska
Emblem on a vehicle of a Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper.
Highway Patrol
Posted

One person is presumed dead after a plane crash in Ashland County Monday evening, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Around 7:40 p.m., troopers responded to the scene of a single-engine plane crash in the area of State Route 89 and Township Road 902 in Jackson Township, OSHP said.

According to the Ashland County Sheriff's Office, one person is trapped and is presumed dead.

OSHP troopers and the sheriff's office are on the scene, and no further information is available at this time.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.