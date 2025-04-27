1 seriously injured after jumping from window during apartment complex fire

One person was seriously injured and residents were displaced after a fire broke out at a Canton apartment complex Sunday morning, according to the Canton Fire Department.

Just before 7:30 a.m., Canton Fire was dispatched to the multi-unit apartment complex located on 11th Street NW and was met with fire extending across the roof line and residents trapped inside, Canton Fire said.

One man jumped from a third-story window and sustained serious injuries, Canton Fire said. Two other residents were rescued from a third-story window and were treated for smoke inhalation on the scene.

A fourth man was found and removed without injury while Canton Fire searched the building, the department said.

An adjacent building was evacuated as a precaution, Canton Fire said.

There were multiple collapses of the roof and walls along with heavy fire damage throughout the building; Canton Fire said the building cannot be reoccupied. The Red Cross and the Refuge of Hope have been called to assist residents.

As of 10:45 a.m., the fire is still active, Canton Fire said.