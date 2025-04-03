1 shot after opening fire on Wooster Police during chase

A man was shot by Wooster Police on Wednesday after he opened fire on officers during a police chase in Wayne County, Wayne County Sheriff Ballinger said.

Ballinger said Wooster PD stopped a car for stolen plates, but the man fled and a pursuit began.

The suspect fired multiple shots at police, and officers called the Ohio State Highway Patrol and Wayne County Sheriff's Office for mutual aid. The man went off of 83 North and State Route 3 exit, where they collided with a police vehicle.

The sheriff said the man was arrested, and officers found that he was struck with a bullet.

It is unknown what condition the suspect is in, and no officers were injured or struck by any bullets.

BCI was requested by Wooster PD to investigate the incident.

