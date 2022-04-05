1 shot at Erie High School in Pennsylvania

ERIE, Pa. — Authorities say one person was shot at a school in northwestern Pennsylvania, but that person’s injuries weren’t life-threatening. Erie city and school officials said shortly before 10 a.m. Tuesday that police had been called to Erie High School where the city said “a single individual” was shot.

Officials said that person was in good condition and had been taken to a hospital.

Erie Public Schools reported that the building was “on hard lockdown” and “evacuation by orderly dismissal” as soon as police cleared the district to begin that process.

There was no immediate word on whether anyone was arrested.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.