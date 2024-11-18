1 stabbed, 1 in custody after altercation at Lorain library

Monday afternoon, a man was stabbed at the e Lorain Public Library Main Branch, according to Lorain police.

Officers responded to the library after 2 p.m. for a report of an assault and located two men who were involved in a physical altercation, police said.

One man was bleeding heavily from an apparent stab wound, and the other man was taken into custody, police said.

The injured man was transported to a nearby hospital, and his condition is unknown at this time, police said.

Charges are expected to come for the man who was taken into custody, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the altercation is asked to contact the Lorain Police Department Criminal Investigations Bureau at 440-204-2105.