1-year-old girl dies in house fire in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — A one-year-old girl died and a woman was injured in a house fire on the 13300 block of Marston Avenue on the East Side of Cleveland on Thursday morning, according to the Cleveland Fire Department.

Cleveland firefighters said the fire started at 10:25 a.m., and the house had already experienced substantial damage when they arrived.

Cleveland Fire Department Fatal fire on East side of Cleveland

A 46-year-old woman jumped from the second-floor porch of the home, and the 1-year-old girl was found in full arrest on the second floor, Cleveland Fire said.

Authorities say the woman and the child were transported to a local hospital, where the child died.

A 47-year-old male was also transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

Damages are estimated at $200,000.

Cleveland Fire Department Fatal house fire on East side of Cleveland

The department says no firefighters were injured, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.