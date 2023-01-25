$10,000 reward offered for arrests in postal carrier robbery case

The United States Postal Inspection Service is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of two men who robbed a postal carrier last week.

The robbery happened around 4 p.m. in the 800 block of Carlysle Street on Jan. 18.

Police say the mail carrier was approached by two men. One of the robbers pulled out a rose-gold handgun and demanded the carrier hand over his belongings. The men then directed the mail carrier back to his work vehicle and took various pieces of USPS property before fleeing.

The robbers were described as two Black men with thin builds. One of them was wearing a black gaiter mask, red hoodie with a large white logo and white writing on the sleeves. He was also wearing red multi-colored shoes with white soles. The other robber was also wearing a black gaiter mask. Additionally, he was dressed in a black coat and dark pants.

The men should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the USPS Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455, say "law enforcement" and reference case No. 3953720.

You can also call Akron Police at 330-375-2490 or CrimeStoppers at 330-434-COPS.

RELATED: Postal carrier robbed at gunpoint by 2 men in Akron, police say

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now: Morning

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.