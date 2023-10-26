WATCH: Officials give update on Maine mass shooting that killed 18; gunman still at large

At 10:30 a.m., officials in Lewiston, Maine gave an update on the mass shooting Wednesday night that left at least 18 people dead, confirming that the gunman is still at large.

LATEST UPDATES: 18 killed, 13 wounded in Maine mass shooting; manhunt continues

The police continue to look for Robert Card, a person of interest who is considered armed and dangerous.

The Lewiston Police Department held a press conference at 10:30 a.m. to release more details on the shooting.

Watch a replay of the news conference in the video player below:

Police say the shootings began around 7 p.m. Eastern. In security camera images released by authorities, an armed man is seen entering a building.

"Someone told me that there was a children's bowling event going on at the bowling alley, which is extremely tragic if that's the case," Lewiston City Councilor Robert McCarthy told CNN. "It's just, it's so surreal."

The Central Maine Medical Center said the hospital was reacting to a mass casualty event. The hospital said it was working with other area medical facilities to take in patients.

