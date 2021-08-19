10 AM: Driver charged in crash that killed two Lakewood teens appears in court

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — A driver charged in a Lakewood crash that killed two teens is expected to make a plea Thursday morning.

Selena Colon is charged with two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide in a crash that killed two Lakewood teens in February.

According to court records, police believed Colon was driving 80 miles an hour in a 35 mile an hour zone.

Investigators said Colon was driving east on Clifton Boulevard when her Toyota Camry slammed into a Subaru that was turning onto Clifton Boulevard from Fry Avenue just after 2:15 a.m. Sunday.

The driver of that Subaru, 19-year old Max Close, and a 19-year old passenger, Alejandro Mercado, died at the scene.

