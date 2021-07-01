10 AM: Ohio Gov. DeWine, Lt. Gov. Husted give briefing following signing of state budget

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted will hold a news conference to discuss his budget priorities following the signing of the 2022-23 state budget bill.

The briefing will be held at 10 a.m. at the Ohio Statehouse. Watch it live in the media player below:

News 5 livestream event

The new operating budget invests in growing a skilled workforce, expanding access to affordable childcare, addressing substance use disorders, supporting citizen mental health and wellbeing, expanding access to broadband, enhancing K-12 learning, expanding priority health programs, supporting local government, and aiding in public safety, his office said in a news release.

