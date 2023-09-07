10 AM: Stark County to release facial reconstruction of man whose body was found in 2001

The Stark County Sheriff's Office will be hosting a press conference at 10 a.m. to release facial reconstruction from a man's body that was found in 2001.

Watch a livestream of the event in the video player below:

News 5 livestream event

The forensic reconstruction was created by an artist with the Attorney General’s Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation to help local authorities identify the remains.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, Stark County Sheriff George Maier, Stark County Coroner Dr. Ron Rusnak and BCI Criminal Intelligence Analyst Samantha Molnar are expected to speak.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.