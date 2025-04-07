10 car break-ins in West Park prompt 'strategic response' by Cleveland Police

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is working to identify hotspots and increase patrols following nearly a dozen car break-ins in the city's West Park neighborhood in recent days.

According to Cleveland Police Public Information Officer Wilfredo Diaz, 10 cars were reported to have been broken into.

"Officers are working to identify hot spots and are launching a strategic response, including increased foot and vehicle patrols, as well as covert investigations," Diaz said.

The Cleveland Division of Police is working with the city council to help "address concerns and implement preventative measures."

Cleveland Ward 17 Councilman Charles Slife said those measures include additional surveillance in the area to combat crime.

"I’m aware of vehicle vandalism and thefts and maintain close communication with CPD on this issue. District 1 leadership continues to prioritize crime impacting our neighborhood and have been increasing patrols and surveillance at my request," Slife said.

Diaz said the investigation is ongoing.