Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

10 car break-ins in West Park prompt 'strategic response' by Cleveland Police

IMG_2725 (1).jpg
Tara Morgan | News 5 Cleveland
IMG_2725 (1).jpg
Posted
and last updated

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is working to identify hotspots and increase patrols following nearly a dozen car break-ins in the city's West Park neighborhood in recent days.

According to Cleveland Police Public Information Officer Wilfredo Diaz, 10 cars were reported to have been broken into.

"Officers are working to identify hot spots and are launching a strategic response, including increased foot and vehicle patrols, as well as covert investigations," Diaz said.

The Cleveland Division of Police is working with the city council to help "address concerns and implement preventative measures."

Cleveland Ward 17 Councilman Charles Slife said those measures include additional surveillance in the area to combat crime.

"I’m aware of vehicle vandalism and thefts and maintain close communication with CPD on this issue. District 1 leadership continues to prioritize crime impacting our neighborhood and have been increasing patrols and surveillance at my request," Slife said.

Diaz said the investigation is ongoing.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.