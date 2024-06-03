10 juveniles arrested by Mayfield Heights police after fights break out at St. Clare Festival in Lyndhurst

The Mayfield Heights police chief is voicing his frustration with the juvenile court system and annual church festivals after 200 juveniles went to the St. Clare Church Festival in Lyndhurst on June 1, where multiple fights broke out, spilling over into Mayfield Heights and causing several businesses there to close early.

In an email to News 5, Mayfield Heights Police Chief Anthony Mele called on the juvenile courts to send a message that this type of behavior from unruly juveniles won't be tolerated, but he is doubtful anything will be done at that level.

"Unfortunately, that rarely happens in Cuyahoga County, and these kids know it," Mele said.

According to the chief, Mayfield Heights police received numerous calls about juveniles fighting in the area after attending the church festival Lyndhurst. In total, 10 juveniles are facing charges in Mayfield Heights, the chief said. It's unclear how many were arrested by Lyndhurst police.

Four businesses in Mayfield Heights — Papa John's Pizza, Dairy Queen, Raising Canes and Sheetz — had to close down due to the crowds.

Mele said he had nine officers working the road that night, but due to the sheer number of juveniles in the area and fights breaking out, he could have used another dozen officers on duty.

"The officers that were working did an outstanding job under difficult circumstances," he said.

The chief said he believes church festivals have become a nuisance and are a public safety issue.

"I think these church festivals are a thing of the past. They've become a gather place for unruly juvenile behavior. The money generated by the churches is not worth risking the safety of the public," Mele said.

News 5 has reached out to Lyndhurst Police and St. Clare church for more information.

Last year, News 5 reported that St. Mary Magdalene in Willowick made changes after a series of disturbances ended its festival early in 2022.

Popular church festival makes changes after teens cause 2022 disturbance

RELATED: Popular church festival makes changes after teens cause 2022 disturbance

Reporter Clay LePard will have more on this story at News 5 at 6. You can contact him at clay.lepard@wews.com.