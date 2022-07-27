10-year-old injured in Euclid drive-by shooting

EUCLID, Ohio — The Euclid Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting that left a 10-year-old boy hurt on Wednesday morning.

Authorities said it happened around 5 a.m. at a home on East 95th Street.

The child was struck by a round in the buttocks, but "the wound appeared to be more of a graze wound and does not appear to be in any way life-threatening," police said. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

No one else was injured in the shooting.

Police said no arrests have been made. The matter remains under investigation.

