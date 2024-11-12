10 years later: Cleveland City Council considering Tanisha's Law

The family of Tanisha Anderson and Cleveland City Council members met Monday night to mark 10 years since Anderson's death.

During the meeting, they highlighted the effort to pass Tanisha's Law, which was recently introduced by city council.

In 2014, Anderson died after her family repeatedly called 911 for mental health assistance. Anderson had bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

Instead of offering help, police officers handcuffed Anderson face down on an icy sidewalk. Anderson was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Tanisha's Law would provide alternatives other than police for people in crisis.

City council is expected to take several months to consider the law before bringing it up for a final vote.