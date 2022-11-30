10K Movement non-profit seeks to preserve hip-hop culture in NEO through street dance

CLEVELAND — Local non-profit, 10K Movement is educating the community on the dance style of street dance to cultivate and preserve hip-hop culture in Northeast Ohio.

According to its website, the organization seeks to use events, education and performance to develop hip-hop artists, professionals, and change agents to bridge the gap between hip-hop and traditional art forms.

Founder and Executive Director, Samuel McIntosh saw Cleveland, his hometown, falling behind compared to other countries that have taken major strides when it comes to hip-hop culture.

"We have roots. And it's funny because a lot of the funk music, it comes from Cleveland, it comes from Dayton. But why did I have to go to L.A. to go and get that information that was already in our state or was lost in our state?"

McIntosh has sights on the Olympics, "especially with the Olympics having breakdancing coming up, we want to be setting the stage for Cleveland now," he said.

But it's deeper than dance moves.

"[10K Movement] is more about just bringing people together. It's more of a unity thing and just like about family in a way, even though we all come from different parts of the world or just different parts in our city or streets and like areas, it's just like at any day you still have a family. And hip hop is that," said dance instructor Devarian Norris.

The 10K Movement partnered with six other grassroots non-profits for Giving Tuesday CLE. All funds raised today by these local organizations will be split evenly to help them serve nearly 30,000 Cleveland area youth and families.

Donate and find out more information on the other organizations here.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now Evening

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.