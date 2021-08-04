WATCH: Cleveland VA Medical Center hosts birthday surprise for a local WWII veteran turning 100 today

CLEVELAND — A special birthday surprise was held for a U.S. Army WWII veteran who will turn 100 years old Wednesday.

Veteran Chester Lloyd Jr. was joined by his nephew Jackie and his close family friend Linda.

Lloyd is currently in hospice care at Cleveland’s VA Medical Center.

Lloyd was outside with his caregivers for the surprise as dozens of cars drove by honking their horns and wishing Lloyd a happy birthday.

A native of Cleveland with roots in New Orleans, Lloyd spent his time after the army giving back to those in need. He worked at Glenville High School, helping at-risk youth.

As a huge sports fan, he had season tickets to the Browns and used to operate the elevator for Cavaliers games.

He’s an avid reader, enjoys history and loves to talk about finance.

In case you missed the birthday celebration, you can watch it in the media player below:

Cleveland VA Medical Center hosts birthday surprise for a local WWII veteran turning 100 today

wnload the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.