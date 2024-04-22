11 AM: Family of Tamia Chappman announces settlement with City of Cleveland

The family of a 13-year-old girl who died after a Cleveland Police chase in December 2019 is holding a press conference Monday to announce a settlement with the city.

Tamia Chappman and her friends were walking along the sidewalk on Euclid Avenue in East Cleveland when investigators said a stolen SUV being chased by Cleveland police hit another car and then drove onto the sidewalk, killing Chappman and severely injuring a 13-year-old friend.

Investigators with the city's Office of Professional Standards said police were justified in pursuing the SUV after it was stolen at gunpoint from a woman in the parking lot of a Target store on West 117th Street.

However, investigators found the pursuit hit unsafe speeds shortly before the crash and should have been terminated.

Tamia Chappman's family calling for police to 'stop the chase' one year after her death

According to a lawyer for the Chappman family, the city is settling for $4.8 million.

