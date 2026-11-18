CLEVELAND — The 11-year-old girl, identified as “M.H.,” who was found delinquent last month on all seven charges for her role in the attack of a 5-year-old girl, learned the consequences she will face in court Wednesday.

Judge Kristin Sweeney decided to commit "MH" in the Ohio Department of Youth Services for 7 years, or until she turns 21, depending on her behavior. In October, she was found delinquent for attempted murder, two counts of rape, two counts of felonious assault, kidnapping, and strangulation. M.H. was also ordered to complete sex offender treatment alongside treatment for mental health and trauma.

In Ohio's juvenile court system, a finding of delinquency is the equivalent of a guilty verdict in adult court.

M.H. did not speak in court as the family says they plan to appeal.

The mother of the victim, Antavia Kennibrew, spoke about how much her daughter has changed since the attack. She pleaded for M.H. to get the punishment she deserves, adding that the next potential victim may not be as fortunate.

“She is a menace to society,” Kennibrew said.

Kennibrew also addressed what she described as a lack of accountability from M.H.'s parents.

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11-year-old girl found delinquent on sexual abuse charges in the assault of 5-year-old girl

M.H.'s mother, grandmother and great-grandmother were present in court.

M.H.'s great-grandmother spoke in court and apologized to the victim. She also defended M.H.'s character, saying she is kind and makes friends with everyone. The great-grandmother objected to M.H.'s characterization during the hearing.

“Each of these facts demonstrate and persuade the court, by evidence beyond a reasonable doubt, that the purpose of M.H.’s actions was an attempt to cause death,” Judge Kristin Sweeney said on Oct. 2 during the delinquency hearing.

On Oct. 15, 2025, the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office announced that the then 10-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy were charged with allegedly assaulting the 5-year-old girl in a wooded area off East 148th Street in Sept. 2025.

The now 10-year-old boy identified by the court as M.B., who is also accused in the case, entered a plea on the first day of trial back in September, admitting to felonious assault and attempted rape. He also agreed to testify and cooperate.

On Sept. 30, prosecutors called M.B. to the stand, where he echoed the testimony of other child witnesses, saying M.H. was the mastermind behind the attack.

M.B. sat on the stand with his attorney behind him and his mother in the courtroom, telling prosecutors repeatedly that M.H. put the 5-year-old girl on the scooter, led the children to a field, and directed them on what to do.

Prosecutors asked M.B. whether he wanted to attack the little girl. He responded no, saying it was M.H.’s idea and that M.H. told them, “That’s what bad girls get for following people.” M.B. also testified that M.H. told them not to tell anyone about the attack.

Once the prosecution rested its case, the defense did not call any witnesses, and closing arguments began.

In closing arguments, prosecutors argued that M.H. was the ringleader, based on testimony from all three children, along with evidence and accounts from the 5-year-old girl herself, all indicating M.H. forced the others to participate.

Meanwhile, the defense argued there is not enough evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that M.H. intentionally and purposefully wanted to harm the little girl. Defense attorneys pointed to inconsistencies in the children’s testimony and argued the children had an incentive to lie.

As for 10-year-old M.B., he will learn his sentence during his disposition hearing on December 3rd.

When it comes to sentencing, Judge Sweeney can order anything she believes is in the best interest of the child. That could include granting custody to the county, commitment to ODYS, placement in a residential treatment facility, fines, or probation.