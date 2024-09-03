11AM: Browns to make 'special announcement' this morning

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns announced this morning that the team will make a "special announcement" at 11 a.m.

The team will be joined by the Haslam Sports Group at Cleveland Browns Stadium for the announcement.

The team didn't say what the announcement would be regarding.

Last month, the team teased a new stadium option in Brook Park by releasing renderings of what a domed stadium could look like.

It was something Cuyahoga County officials pushed back on, stating they were not willing to invest in a proposal to build a new stadium in the suburbs. Instead, they want the Browns to recommit to Downtown, where a revamped stadium could be an anchor for lakefront development.

