Community holds 'Justice for Dixie' rally to protest Lorain officer who shot, killed family dog

LORAIN, Ohio — Community members held a “Justice for Dixie” rally Friday morning to protest the shooting and killing by a Lorain Police officer of a family’s Labrador retriever.

The rally, organized by a self-identified “concerned citizen,” was held to show support for the family of Dixie, the dog that was shot and killed, and to call for the removal of the officer who shot her from the Lorain Police Department.

Tammie and Mellenie Kerns told News 5 the family’s four labrador retrievers ran out the front door of their Oberlin Avenue house when the mother and daughter were trying to leave for an errand shortly before 1 p.m. Sunday. As they attempted to round the dogs up and bring them back inside, they said an officer pulled over.

She said her 3-year-old yellow lab, Dixie, who had been on edge from the fireworks the previous evening, was startled and ran into the street when the officer exited his cruiser.

“I thought I was going to get shot when he yelled, ‘Stop.’ And when he fired that first shot at Dixie, I dropped to hold my other dog, Beethoven. I thought I was going to lose all of it because of a trigger-happy cop,” Kerns said.

She told News 5 the first gunshot hit the dog in her lower back and appeared to paralyze her hind legs before the officer fired two more shots.

Since then, an online petition calling for the removal of the officer has accrued nearly 15,000 signatures.

In a release from the Lorain Police Department, the police chief said the department’s Office of Professional Standards was investigating the use of force. He also said he was working with several outside expert consultants to review the case.

