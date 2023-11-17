11AM: Mentor Police to give update on deadly mobile home park shootings

The Mentor Police Department is holding a news conference today to provide details about shootings at a mobile home park that left four people dead Thursday.
You can watch the news conference in the player below around 11 a.m.
Police responded to the mobile home park shortly after 4:30 p.m. Thursday when a resident reported hearing shots fired.
Police closed off Mentor Avenue from Kirtland Road to State Route 306 while the SWAT team responded for a man who had barricaded himself inside one of the trailers.
Around 30 residents from the park were evacuated and taken to Mentor Senior Center as a precaution.
SWAT eventually entered the home and found the gunman dead from a self-inflicted gunshot to the head. Three other people were also found dead. The names of the shooter and the other individuals haven't been released.
RELATED: 4 dead, including suspect, in Mentor shooting Thursday
Our coverage from Thursday night: