Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

11AM: Mentor Police to give update on deadly mobile home park shootings

Gunman shot 3 others then himself
Screenshot 2023-11-16 213250.png
News 5 Cleveland
Screenshot 2023-11-16 213250.png
Posted at 10:23 AM, Nov 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-17 10:24:26-05

The Mentor Police Department is holding a news conference today to provide details about shootings at a mobile home park that left four people dead Thursday.

You can watch the news conference in the player below around 11 a.m.

News 5 livestream event

Police responded to the mobile home park shortly after 4:30 p.m. Thursday when a resident reported hearing shots fired.

Police closed off Mentor Avenue from Kirtland Road to State Route 306 while the SWAT team responded for a man who had barricaded himself inside one of the trailers.

Around 30 residents from the park were evacuated and taken to Mentor Senior Center as a precaution.

SWAT eventually entered the home and found the gunman dead from a self-inflicted gunshot to the head. Three other people were also found dead. The names of the shooter and the other individuals haven't been released.

RELATED: 4 dead, including suspect, in Mentor shooting Thursday

Our coverage from Thursday night:

Four dead, including suspect, in Mentor shooting Thursday
We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we’re following through on impactful stories from your community.