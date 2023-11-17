11AM: Mentor Police to give update on deadly mobile home park shootings

The Mentor Police Department is holding a news conference today to provide details about shootings at a mobile home park that left four people dead Thursday.

Police responded to the mobile home park shortly after 4:30 p.m. Thursday when a resident reported hearing shots fired.

Police closed off Mentor Avenue from Kirtland Road to State Route 306 while the SWAT team responded for a man who had barricaded himself inside one of the trailers.

Around 30 residents from the park were evacuated and taken to Mentor Senior Center as a precaution.

SWAT eventually entered the home and found the gunman dead from a self-inflicted gunshot to the head. Three other people were also found dead. The names of the shooter and the other individuals haven't been released.

