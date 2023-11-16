Three killed, one injured in Mentor shooting Thursday

Three were killed, and one was injured in a shooting that took place in Mentor Thursday evening, according to Mentor Police.

The shooter has barricaded inside a trailer home, and police will soon begin to evacuate residents in the area, authorities said.

Depending on how long the shooter is barricaded, police said residents may not be able to enter their homes tonight.

Police have closed Mentor Avenue from Kirtland Road to State Route 306 and are advising people to avoid the area at this time.

The one injured has been transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition, police said.

