12:30 PM: Browns coach Kevin Stefanski expected to give update on injured RB Nick Chubb

At 12:30 p.m., the Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski is expected to provide an update on injured running back Nick Chubb.

On first-and-goal during the second quarter, the Browns handed the ball to Chubb, who rushed towards the end zone and was hit awkwardly by Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. Chubb appeared to seriously injure his knee during the play, as it appeared to be inverted upon the hit.

Chubb remained down on the field, and the cart was immediately brought out as players on the field took a knee. Trainers evaluated Chubb on the field and put him on the cart before taking him back to the locker rooms.

Minutes later, Chubb was ruled out for the remainder of the game with a knee injury.

Before the injury, Chubb was having a big game, notching 64 yards on 10 carries.

The knee he injured was the same knee he dislocated in college back in 2015 and had to have reconstructed after he tore his MCL, PCL and LCL.

