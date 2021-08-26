12 in Cleveland area indicted on drug conspiracy, money laundering, firearms charges

CLEVELAND — Twelve people in the greater Cleveland area have been indicted on charges of drug conspiracy, money laundering and firearms violations, Acting U.S. Attorney Bridget M. Brennan announced Thursday.

According to the release, Lawrence Lawson and Christian Baker have been charged with conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute marijuana, according to a news release from the office of the Acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio. Baker also has been charged with maintaining a drug premises.

Charges of possession of firearms and ammunition have been levied against Otha Westmoreland, Fredrick Johnson and Shaun Bennafield. Lawson and Cierra Clifton have both been charged with conspiracy to launder monetary instruments, the release states.. Additionally, six individuals were charged with conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine and using the telephone to facilitate a felony drug offense. Ladaius Davis, Darnell Horton, DevinWalker, Quantez Lawson, Zondra Hunter and Orlando Falconer were all indicted on that offense.

This indictment is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces Strike Force Initiative (OCDETF), according to officials. OCDETF provides for the establishment of permanent multi-agency task force teams that work side-by-side in the same location. This specific mission of the Cleveland Strike Force is to disrupt and dismantle major criminal organizations including gangs, drug cartels, racketeering organizations and other groups that present a threat to public safety and national security, the U.S. Attorney's office news release states.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Margaret A. Sweeney.

