12-year-old arrested for shooting 14-year-old in Cleveland Heights Thursday night

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — A 12-year-old was arrested after shooting a 14-year-old in Cleveland Heights Thursday night, police said.

Officers responded to a shots fired call in the 3100 block of East Derbyshire Road at about 8:16 p.m. Thursday, according to Cleveland Heights Police officials.

A 14-year-old was found with gunshot wounds and remained conscious. Officers administered first aid, and the teen was transported to a nearby children’s hospital, where they are in stable condition, police said.

A 12-year-old was arrested and is being held in the Juvenile Detention Center, officials stated.

The incident remains under investigation.

