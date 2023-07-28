12-year-old boy struck by car, killed in Strongsville

A 12-year-old Strongsville boy was struck by a car and killed Thursday night, according to police.

According to a 911 caller, the boy, who was identified by police as Donaven Eskander, was found unresponsive in the street. The incident happened in the 16000 block of Prospect Road.

Shortly after 9 p.m., Strongsville Police Department and Strongsville Emergency Medical Services were dispatched to the scene for a crash involving a pedestrian, police said.

Strongsville Fire and Emergency Medical Services were the first to arrive at the scene and immediately administered life-saving measures.

According to police, Eskander was transported to Southwest General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

There has not been any information provided in regard to the driver or vehicle involved. Police said the incident is under investigation.

Dr. Cameron M. Ryba, superintendent for the Strongsville City Schools, provided this statement: "We are currently working with our crisis team and will have a statement soon about how we will work to support our students, staff, and greater community through this tragic event."

