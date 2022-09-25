12-year-old guitarist Max Stakolich gives amazing performance at Browns game Thursday

CLEVELAND — Fans at the Browns vs. Steelers game on Sept. 22 got taken into the 4th quarter in a unique way as 12-year-old guitarist Max Stakolich performed an impressive guitar solo.

While Max is only twelve, he has been playing for 8 years already and is dedicated to his craft; he practices 8 to 10 hours a day.

The 12-year-old musician says it was his grandmother playing the Beetles for him that inspired him to get into music.

As far as what it felt like performing at the Browns game, he told News 5 he was not scared or nervous.

His parents are of course proud. Mom says Max has a heart of gold and natural talent.

