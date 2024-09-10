12-year-old Lorain girl, 13-year-old Garfield Heights girl charged for making separate school threats

Police in multiple cities are investigating after several school threats were made across Northeast Ohio on Monday and Tuesday, prompting some districts to close schools for the day.

Two students, a 12-year-old girl from Lorain and a 13-year-old girl from Garfield Heights, have been charged in connection with threats in their respective cities.

Lorain

A 12-year-old girl in Lorain was charged Tuesday for allegedly threatening on social media "to shoot up a school."

According to Lorain Police Lt. Jacob Morris, the department was notified around 4 a.m. by the FBI about the threat, prompting an investigation.

Lorain High School was closed "out of an abundance of caution" while police looked into the matter.

Around 7 a.m., the girl confessed to police about making the post as a joke, Morris said.

After police determined that the girl had no way of following through on the threat, she was issued a court summons for an inducing panic charge.

Morris also said that she's still subject to school disciplinary action.

We've reached out to the Lorain City School District for more information.

Garfield Heights

Around 8:45 a.m. Monday, Garfield Heights police said that they were notified about a threat made on Instagram regarding schools in Garfield Heights and Maple Heights.

The district said additional police and security measures were deployed during the school day, and students and staff remained safe.

Garfield Heights police said detectives, along with members of the FBI and the ATF, identified the suspect allegedly responsible as a 13-year-old girl in Garfield Heights.

Around 3 p.m. Monday, police executed a search warrant on her home and took her into custody. She has unspecified charges pending in Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court.

"Though we have seen these types of occurrences result in a baselessness, or social media hoaxes, the Garfield Heights City Schools must address any and all signals for threats of violence with the utmost seriousness and has done so in this case. Please know that the safety and security of the students, staff, and buildings of the Garfield Heights City Schools is our top priority," the district said.

Other threats

Clearview High School and Durling Middle School in Lorain are both closed on Tuesday after receiving a bomb threat.

The school district sent this statement on Tuesday morning.

In Clearview, the threat was made on social media late last night, but not noticed until early this morning, stating that "a bomb will be placed on the campus of Clearview High School" and that "the following will take place on Tuesday, September 10th." As a result, Clearview High School and Durling Middle School, which share the same campus, were closed for the day while authorities conducted a thorough investigation.



The Lorain County Sheriff's Department responded immediately to the threat, deploying bomb-sniffing dogs to search both school buildings. After a comprehensive sweep, no explosives or dangerous materials were found.



We take every threat seriously and prioritize the safety of our students and staff. Thanks to the swift actions of local law enforcement and school officials, we were able to ensure the safety of everyone on our campus.



The campus has now been declared safe, and classes will resume as scheduled tomorrow, September 11, 2024.



We appreciate the cooperation of our students, parents, and staff during this time. Dr. Jerome M. Davis, Superintendent

The Cleveland Arts and Social Sciences Academy is also closed for the "safety and security of staff and scholars," according to the school; specifics regarding what prompted the closure weren't provided.

Copley police have an extra presence at Copley High School Tuesday after a student made a threat Monday on Snapchat, according to the Akron Beacon Journal. "Officers went to the student's home and spoke with their parents, who said they were aware of the threat and were keeping their child home from classes," the Beacon Journal reported.

The local threats and school closings come in the wake of a horrific school shooting in Georgia that left four dead.

