$127,000 in jewelry stolen from Piercing Pagoda in Great Northern Mall, police say

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio — On Jan. 14 just after 9 a.m., a man, pictured above, broke into the cabinets of the Piercing Pagoda located inside of the Great Northern Mall stealing just over $127,000 in jewelry, according to the North Olmsted Police Department.

Upon reviewing the surveillance cameras, officers found that another man and a woman acted as lookouts.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

The North Olmsted Police Department is asking anyone with information or anyone who can identify the persons involved to contact them at 440-777-3535.

