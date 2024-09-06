12PM: Akron officials give update on Thursday's chemical plant fire

The Akron Fire Department will hold a news conference Friday at noon to provide updates on a fire that tore through a chemical plant on Thursday afternoon.

You can watch in the player below at 12 p.m.

News 5 livestream event

What happened

Around 1 p.m., the Akron Fire Department responded to a fire on Rosemary Boulevard. Upon arrival, they found black smoke and flames from a commercial building; all employees had been evacuated.

The fire involved chemicals such as propane, methanol and xylene, according to Akron Fire District Chief Sierjie Lash, who was concerned about the structural integrity of the building.

Akron Fire Chief Leon Henderson told News 5 on the scene Thursday there was a risk of the building exploding.

Due to the chemicals and the extent of the flames, Akron Fire said fire companies used a defensive approach to battle the fire.

"We tried to isolate and mitigate the fire... nothing happened," Henderson said. "We had to evacuate the area; we ran out of chemicals to even put on the fire because we were making no headway."

People in the area were evacuated from their homes and businesses after the fire department said a "small explosive sound was heard from the building."

The all-clear was given later that evening, and residents returned to their homes.

Friday update on Thursday's chemical fire in Akron

RELATED:Residents able to return to homes after large chemical fire in Akron prompted evacuation