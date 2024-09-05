Large chemical fire on Rosemary Boulevard in Akron, evacuation underway, building expected to explode

AKRON, Ohio — A fire involving hazardous materials at a chemical plant on Rosemary Boulevard in Akron has prompted nearby evacuations, according to the Akron Fire Department.

Akron Fire Chief Leon Henderson said the department received a call around 2 p.m. that a fire broke out on Rosemary Boulevard and found the SMB International building, a chemical plant, on fire.

"We tried to isolate and mitigate the fire... nothing happened," said Henderson. "We had to evacuate the area; we ran out of chemicals to even put on the fire because we were making no headway."

The building is expected to explode, according to the chief.

Many chemicals, including propane, are inside.

There is a strong chemical smell in the area.

Nearby apartment complexes and businesses are being evacuated.

Officials are expected to hold a 4:45 p.m. press conference.

Henderson confirmed the Akron Police Department is controlling traffic for motorists to get through the area.

Our media partners at the Akron Beacon Journal report that the Akron Police Department is evacuating a half-mile radius around the facility. Those displaced by the evacuation are being bussed to Firestone Park Community Center at 1480 Girard Street, which is being used as a reunification center. Any overflow will be transported to Joy Park Community Center at 825 Fuller Street.

The mayor of Akron posted a map of the evacuation area.

The fire department plans to let the fire burn out because their equipment cannot handle it.

It is not yet known if there have been any injuries.

Social media users in the area have posted photos and videos of a tower of smoke rising into the sky.

