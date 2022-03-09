WATCH: University of Akron students protest 'Divisive Concepts' bill

AKRON, Ohio — On Wednesday, students at the University of Akron and Kent State University are staging protests against House Bill 327, the so-called "divisive concepts" bill, making its way through the statehouse that opponents say would lead to book bans and censorship of teachers at primary schools and state universities.

Organizers say students will hold up signs with the names and photos of historical figures and events that could be censored from being taught if HB 327 passes.

